Dr. Marizeli Olacio, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (50)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marizeli Olacio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Olacio works at Marizeli Olacio, DPM in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Omega Medical Group
    1400 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 104, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 974-5933
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I’ve suffered from foot pain for quite sometime & finally decided to see a podiatrist. I met Dr. Olacio thru another venue & decided to see her. Over the years, it has been a chore finding good doctors who are kind & empathetic. She treated my feet with great care & gentleness. After treatment, I decided to get the soles she recommended. It has been only 2 days using my new custom soles & so far, they are working rather fast! My first relief has been in my legs. I feel a lot less pressure from the knees down & my back feels that is back in the right position, straighter! My right foot with plantar fasciitis was very sore the first day but today (my 2nd day), both feet felt better & forgot got I had the supports on. Why didn’t I do this before? We are so concerned with buying nice looking shoes, that we disregard the importance of the actual support of a shoe. If you suffer from painful feet, look out! Dr. Olacio has the solution! 100 stars for Dr. Olacio & her amazing staff ??
    Olga Barba — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Marizeli Olacio, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588952311
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marizeli Olacio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olacio accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Olacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olacio works at Marizeli Olacio, DPM in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Olacio’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Olacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olacio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

