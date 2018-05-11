Overview of Dr. Marjan Farid, MD

Dr. Marjan Farid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Farid works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.