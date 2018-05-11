Dr. Marjan Farid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjan Farid, MD
Overview of Dr. Marjan Farid, MD
Dr. Marjan Farid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Farid works at
Dr. Farid's Office Locations
-
1
UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
-
2
UCI Health Eye Care Services101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farid?
I researched doctors and Dr. Farid’s credentials are excellent. I have been incredibly impressed with every step in my cataract surgeries. A retina specialist and an omtometrist both have told me that my lenses are perfect, and my doctor did a very good job. That says it all.
About Dr. Marjan Farid, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1275589756
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Medical Center / Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farid works at
Dr. Farid has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farid speaks Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.