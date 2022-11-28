Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD
Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with Carraway Northwest Medical Center
Dr. Karegar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Karegar's Office Locations
-
1
Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specialist Inc.1740 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-3534
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karegar?
After reading reviews from others I can understand the frustration and concerns expressed. However, I think it is more a practice style due to her international medical training. She is knowledgeable about diabetes (type 2) and willing to present newer treatment options. I think it is more a partnership between patient and doctor to obtain the best results.
About Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1669621884
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Northwest Medical Center
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karegar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karegar works at
Dr. Karegar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Karegar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.