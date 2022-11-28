See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD

Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with Carraway Northwest Medical Center

Dr. Karegar works at Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karegar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specialist Inc.
    1740 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-3534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Nov 28, 2022
    After reading reviews from others I can understand the frustration and concerns expressed. However, I think it is more a practice style due to her international medical training. She is knowledgeable about diabetes (type 2) and willing to present newer treatment options. I think it is more a partnership between patient and doctor to obtain the best results.
    Rich — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1669621884
    Education & Certifications

    • Carraway Northwest Medical Center
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
