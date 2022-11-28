Overview of Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD

Dr. Marjan Karegar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with Carraway Northwest Medical Center



Dr. Karegar works at Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.