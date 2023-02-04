Dr. Marjan Karimbadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karimbadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjan Karimbadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjan Karimbadi, MD
Dr. Marjan Karimbadi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Davis - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Karimbadi works at
Dr. Karimbadi's Office Locations
-
1
MCMG - Rancho Santa Margarita29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karimbadi?
What an excellent experience. I have been suffering pain for over a year with no help from my previous doctor. On my first visit, Dr. Karimabadi listened and immediately scheduled a same-day x-ray, referred me to a podiatrist, and scheduled blood work and an appointment to review the results. I have never met a staff that was so friendly and helpful. It was a welcome change and would recommend to her, a qualified doctor.
About Dr. Marjan Karimbadi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1073839874
Education & Certifications
- University of Califnornia Los Angeles - Northridge Family Medicine Residency Program
- University of California Davis - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karimbadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karimbadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karimbadi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karimbadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karimbadi works at
Dr. Karimbadi speaks Persian.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Karimbadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karimbadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karimbadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karimbadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.