Dr. Marjan Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Marjan Lyons, MD
Dr. Marjan Lyons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 601-6587
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marjan Lyons, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1548603517
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lyons using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.