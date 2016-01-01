Overview of Dr. Marjan Vandevar, MD

Dr. Marjan Vandevar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology & Hypertension. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Vandevar works at Comprehensive Kidney Care in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.