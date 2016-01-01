Dr. Marjan Vandevar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandevar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjan Vandevar, MD
Overview of Dr. Marjan Vandevar, MD
Dr. Marjan Vandevar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology & Hypertension. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Vandevar's Office Locations
Comprehensive Kidney Care400 SE 12th St Ste C, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 999-5919Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Marjan Vandevar, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861759862
Education & Certifications
- Ecu Brody School Of Med At Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
- Nephrology & Hypertension
