Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
Rosh NY Management LLC213 Madison Ave # 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-0123
Dr. Mobasseri is AMAZING. Not only she is an knowledgeable and extremely professional doctor, but her bed manners are so perfect, specially for reassuring, support and guidance during labor. She was so calm, in control and kind during the 18 hours that took my delivery. She was always saying the right thing, in a highly spiritual way, and making me feel protected and safe. When she was next to me, I 100% trusted the process and i was able to surrender. I highly recommend her! She is the doctor all the pregnant woman dream of! I feel very grateful
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobasseri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
