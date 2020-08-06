See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD

Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.

Dr. Mobasseri works at Rosh NY Management LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Rhee, MD
Dr. Anna Rhee, MD
3.5 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Joan Berman, MD
Dr. Joan Berman, MD
4.0 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Shari Brasner, MD
Dr. Shari Brasner, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Mobasseri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rosh NY Management LLC
    213 Madison Ave # 1A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 725-0123

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Herpes Simplex Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Herpes Simplex Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mobasseri?

Aug 06, 2020
Dr. Mobasseri is AMAZING. Not only she is an knowledgeable and extremely professional doctor, but her bed manners are so perfect, specially for reassuring, support and guidance during labor. She was so calm, in control and kind during the 18 hours that took my delivery. She was always saying the right thing, in a highly spiritual way, and making me feel protected and safe. When she was next to me, I 100% trusted the process and i was able to surrender. I highly recommend her! She is the doctor all the pregnant woman dream of! I feel very grateful
Ana Vidal — Aug 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mobasseri to family and friends

Dr. Mobasseri's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mobasseri

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD.

About Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164842993
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobasseri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mobasseri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mobasseri works at Rosh NY Management LLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mobasseri’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobasseri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobasseri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobasseri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobasseri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marjon Mobasseri, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.