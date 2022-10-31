Dr. Marjon Monfared, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monfared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjon Monfared, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marjon Monfared, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Kings College London / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Monfared works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Shawnee Crossings6815 Hilltop Rd Ste 100, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (913) 632-9600
-
2
Primecare Medical Associates1351 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monfared?
Dr. Monfared really cares for her patients. She is very knowledgeable and knows what she is doing. She is a fantastic doctor who listens, has compassion but will also tell you what you have to hear and does it in a very caring way.
About Dr. Marjon Monfared, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French and Persian
- 1639512395
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgery
- Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
- Kings College London / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monfared has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monfared accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monfared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monfared works at
Dr. Monfared speaks French and Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Monfared. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monfared.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monfared, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monfared appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.