Dr. Marjon Monfared, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marjon Monfared, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Kings College London / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Monfared works at MID-AMERICA PHYSICIANS in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Shawnee Crossings
    6815 Hilltop Rd Ste 100, Shawnee, KS 66226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 632-9600
  2. 2
    Primecare Medical Associates
    1351 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Concussion Treatment
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Opioid Dependence
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Treatment
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Weight Maintenance
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr. Monfared really cares for her patients. She is very knowledgeable and knows what she is doing. She is a fantastic doctor who listens, has compassion but will also tell you what you have to hear and does it in a very caring way.
    Daniel — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Marjon Monfared, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639512395
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kings College London / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
