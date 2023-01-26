Dr. Marjorie Belsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Belsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Belsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Belsky works at
Locations
-
1
Integrated Pain Specialists Las Vegas9333 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 902-2535Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belsky?
Very competent and great bedside manner. Takes time to explain what is happening to you unlike many drs who don’t talk to you!
About Dr. Marjorie Belsky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1053377911
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belsky works at
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Belsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.