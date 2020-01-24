See All Plastic Surgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD

Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Bush works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bush's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-3311
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Release

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376538298
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
