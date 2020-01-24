Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD
Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Bush's Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals, 1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506, (304) 293-3311, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the BEST. Rating is a big 10. The staff is amazing as well..Thank you Doctor Bush a million times over.
About Dr. Marjorie Bush, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
