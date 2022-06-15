Dr. Caro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjorie Caro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Caro, MD
Dr. Marjorie Caro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Caro works at
Dr. Caro's Office Locations
Marjorie Caro MD PA5860 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 264-7808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Caro this morning and I must say that the office is very professional, fast and courteous. The doctor is very thorough, we discussed my physical and emotional well being and she provided me with studies and recent medicines for treating me and which are side effects of the treatments for my situation while provided me choices. She took all the time I needed for explanations and I felt her genuine interest in my wellbeing. I recommend Dr. Caro wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Marjorie Caro, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1902811490
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caro accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caro works at
Dr. Caro has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caro speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Caro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.