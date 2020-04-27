Dr. Marjorie Chelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Chelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Chelly, MD
Dr. Marjorie Chelly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Chelly works at
Dr. Chelly's Office Locations
-
1
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6180
-
2
Bossier Multispecialty Clinic4481 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 626-2593
-
3
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Ambulatory Care Center - Orthopaedics1606 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-2280
-
4
Christus Schumpert Health System1 Saint Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 626-1426
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chelly?
She is so professional and intelligent. I’m so glad I went to her.
About Dr. Marjorie Chelly, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1033269303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chelly works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.