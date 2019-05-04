Dr. Gies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjorie Gies, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Casa Serena Inc., 1515 Bath St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
735 State St Ste 411, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
1335 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
She is responsive and caring.
Dr. Gies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.