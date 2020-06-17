Dr. Marjorie Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Green, MD
Dr. Marjorie Green, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
- 1 725 Concord Ave Ste 4400, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green spent plenty of time with me. She listened patiently to me and answered all of my questions. She is professional as well as friendly. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marjorie Green, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1871581546
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
