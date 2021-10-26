Overview

Dr. Marjorie Guthrie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Dr. Guthrie works at OFALLON FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in O Fallon, IL with other offices in East Saint Louis, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.