Overview of Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD

Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Lee works at New York Cardiovascular Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.