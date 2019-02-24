Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD
Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
New York Cardiovascular Associates275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 233-1838
- 2 222 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 533-1185
New York Office247 3rd Ave Rm 403, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 533-1185
Marjorie Lee, MD242 E 19th St # 3, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 533-1185
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've consulted several pulmonologists over the last 15 years. All have been pretty good -- but Dr. Lee nailed a problem the others simply didn't see. Complicating whatever is going on in my lungs was a persistent cough; Dr. Lee correctly identified the cause and how it affected the rest of my breathing problems. She also prescribed a regimen to deal with the coughing that effectively eliminated the coughing. She's smart and she's tough and she knows stuff.
About Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861422958
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Fell-Cabrini Hosp|Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
