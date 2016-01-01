Dr. Luckey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marjorie Luckey, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Luckey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Luckey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luckey?
About Dr. Marjorie Luckey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1902800568
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of California San Francisco Medical Ctr
- San Francisco General Hospital (California)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luckey works at
Dr. Luckey speaks Spanish.
Dr. Luckey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.