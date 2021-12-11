Dr. Marjorie Malbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Malbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Malbas, MD
Dr. Marjorie Malbas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Malbas' Office Locations
Endocrine Associates of Dallas10260 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-5535
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malbas is a very smart and efficient doctor. Listens but has the experience to create a health care program you can be successful. I have never been able to get my diabetes and weight down. From March of this year to September, I have lost 23 lbs. Prior to that, I lost 9 lbs. We check, change, and even have eliminated diabetes medicine. You still have to do the work to make the plan work, but if you do, you will be amazed how you can get control of your diabetes instead of it controlling you. I am so thankful to Dr. Malbas for her knowledge and expertise in the field of diabetic medicine.
About Dr. Marjorie Malbas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588977284
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Malbas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malbas works at
Dr. Malbas has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malbas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malbas.
