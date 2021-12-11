Overview of Dr. Marjorie Malbas, MD

Dr. Marjorie Malbas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Malbas works at ENDOCRINE ASSOCIATES OF DALLAS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.