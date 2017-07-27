Dr. Marjorie Milici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Milici, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Milici's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center9101 N Central Expy Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 823-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Milici is an amazing pediatrician. She is friendly, wise, thorough, and has a great bed side manner. I wouldn't take my children anywhere else!!!!!
About Dr. Marjorie Milici, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
- Cornell Med Coll
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Trinity U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.