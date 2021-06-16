Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Marjorie C. Ravitz Dpm PC260 E Main St Ste 104, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
A BIG THANKS to Dr. Ravitz and her staff!! Dr. Ravitz was able to address and correct a problem that I've had for 5+ years. After interviewing numerous doctors, Dr. Ravitz successfully diagnosed the issue and corrected the problem. Her credentials speak for themselves and her bedside manner is refreshing in todays hustle bustle world. Dr. Ravitz took the time to explain and demonstrated a genuine interest about my concerns and condition. Her staff was in constant communication and patiently educated me about our next steps and the process going forward. A five star review seems barely enough for the outstanding service from this wonderful practice. Thank you again for all you do! Roseann S.
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
