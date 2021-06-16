Overview of Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM

Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Ravitz works at Marjorie C Ravitz DPM in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.