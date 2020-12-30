Dr. Marjorie Saul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Saul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Saul, MD
Dr. Marjorie Saul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, PA. They completed their residency with Western Psychology Institute Clin
Dr. Saul works at
Dr. Saul's Office Locations
Marjorie R Saul MD1246 W Chester Pike Ste 308, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 696-5771
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saul provided me - and my family - many years of thoughtful & caring guidance. Through her insight & caring, I steered through some difficult stuff, and I will always appreciate her.
About Dr. Marjorie Saul, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1154316602
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychology Institute Clin
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic|Western Psychology Institute Clin
- Psychiatry

