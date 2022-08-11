Overview of Dr. Marjorie Stock, MD

Dr. Marjorie Stock, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Stock works at ENT Physicians & Surgeons in Manchester, NH with other offices in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.