Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.

Dr. Viscardi works at Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Circle C or South Office
    5701 W SLAUGHTER LN, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 901-1111
    706 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 334-2509

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Adverse Reaction to Food Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1710046206
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viscardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viscardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viscardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viscardi works at Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Viscardi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Viscardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viscardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viscardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viscardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

