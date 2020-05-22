Dr. Marjorie Warden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Warden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjorie Warden, MD
Dr. Marjorie Warden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Warden works at
Dr. Warden's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians Eye Care Center LLC1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 480-8285Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Columbia11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 105, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-8285
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warden?
Dr Warden is wonderful. Efficient, pleasant and thorough. I’ve been a patient for many years.
About Dr. Marjorie Warden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1689640377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warden works at
Dr. Warden has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Warden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.