Marjorie Whitehead, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marjorie Whitehead, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mint Hill, NC. 

Marjorie Whitehead works at Novant Health Carolina Family Physicians in Mint Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Carolina Family Physicians
    7110 Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2209
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Marjorie Whitehead, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1245224534
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

