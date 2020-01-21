Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nigro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTA CASA OF SAO PAULO.
Dr. Nigro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nigro Dermatology Group PA7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 333-1770
-
2
Nigro Dermatology Group PA7700 San Felipe St Ste 492, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 981-4444
-
3
West Ave Pharmacy2800 Kirby Dr Ste A200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 333-1770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nigro?
I have been going Nigro dermatology for a long time.I usually don't write reviews but when I see reviews online, I thought this not fair!! I cannot begin to express my satisfaction with the staff at Nigro dermatology when I visited. From the front desk, to the nurses, and of course Dr.Nigro!! . Each and every one of them was courteous, professional, and made my visit as comfortable as they possibly could. Please forward my thanks on to each and every one of the staff there.
About Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992770234
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTA CASA OF SAO PAULO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nigro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nigro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nigro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nigro works at
Dr. Nigro has seen patients for Warts, Hair Loss and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nigro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nigro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nigro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nigro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nigro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.