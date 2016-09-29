Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korpela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD
Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Whippany, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois|Unof Il & Univ Of Chicago Il
Dr. Korpela works at
Dr. Korpela's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany)568 State Route 10 Ste 3-5, Whippany, NJ 07981 Directions (973) 520-7856
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
I would not trade her for the world, she is the best doctor I have had in years, when I came down with a serious infection in which I ended up in the hospital her and her team took very good care of me. I had only one office visit with her at that time, so we didn't have a lot of history together I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois|Unof Il & Univ Of Chicago Il
- UPMC Mercy Hospital-Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania)
- UPMC Mercy
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korpela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korpela accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Korpela using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Korpela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
