Overview

Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Abdelmalek works at NJ Foot and Ankle Center in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.