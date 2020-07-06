See All Dermatologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Abdelmalek works at NJ Foot and Ankle Center in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center, LLC
    525 Route 73 N Ste 117, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 315-3197
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC
    200 N 16th St Ste D, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 315-3197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2020
    As unappealing and invasive as the procedure(s) I'm having/have had done may have been, Dr. Mark and his associates (Angelo, Kelly and Matt - I hope I got all of your names right!) made the entire experience, for lack of a better word, pleasant. Not only were they all extremely knowledgeable but also comforting. This particular procedure can be quite lengthy and uncomfortable (not to mention my appointment was toward the end of their day and everyone else was gone by the time I left) but they were patient, awesome and kept the conversations light. Everything turned out awesome and everyone was excessively informative (in a good way as I had a lot of questions) on what to expect. I feel so comfortable going there and knowing that I'm in the best possible hands. Thank you!!
    Danielle — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1972543155
    Education & Certifications

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Penn State University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
