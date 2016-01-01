Dr. Mark Abramson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Abramson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Abramson, MD
Dr. Mark Abramson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abramson's Office Locations
Abramson Mark MD Office3599 University Blvd S Ste 804, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 346-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Abramson, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1629030044
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
Dr. Abramson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramson speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramson.
