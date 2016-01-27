Dr. Mark Acker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Acker, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Acker, MD
Dr. Mark Acker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Acker works at
Dr. Acker's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates At Northwoods2007 Bay St Ste 103, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 880-7858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My children both teenagers have been receiving their care from Dr. Acker since they were newborns. He's has a gentle demeanor always listening to their concerns as well as mine (the parent's). He is mindful of their privacy and time. He also takes the time to provide support and education. Great practitioner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Acker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1629011382
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Acker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.