Overview

Dr. Mark Adame, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Adame works at Salinas Family Practice in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.