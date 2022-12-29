Dr. Mark Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Adams, MD
Dr. Mark Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I found Dr. Adams to be an excellent surgeon who was genuinely interested in me and my situation. I found him friendly, appoachable, and exceedingly competent.
About Dr. Mark Adams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275526865
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp/Harvard
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
