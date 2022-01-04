Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Adelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Adelman, MD
Dr. Mark Adelman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Adelman works at
Dr. Adelman's Office Locations
-
1
Mark Adelman MD PA & Kenneth M. Baron MD PA Pulmonary Associates9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 322, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adelman?
Exceptional office staff, nurses and of course , Dr. Adelman. Very compassionate, caring and competent. Took all the time needed to explain the diagnosis We had a great experience , a thorough evaluation / management. I would recommend this office to any patient needing pulmonary care.
About Dr. Mark Adelman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982785689
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adelman works at
Dr. Adelman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.