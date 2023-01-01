See All Oncologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Mark Adelson, MD

Oncology
3.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Adelson, MD

Dr. Mark Adelson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Adelson works at Comprehensive Gynecology PC in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Colposcopy and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Adelson's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Gynecology PC
    770 James St Ste 100B, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 423-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Mark Adelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932173341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

