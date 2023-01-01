Dr. Mark Adelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Adelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Adelson, MD
Dr. Mark Adelson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Adelson's Office Locations
Comprehensive Gynecology PC770 James St Ste 100B, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 423-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm Canadian ~ and I appreciate the US healthcare system. My experiences in the US have been MUCH better than the care received I've received in Canada. Dr Adelson was not rushed in any of our appointments. He was thoughtful, kind and professional in answering all my questions. I think the key as a patient is be prepared with ALL your questions (write them down if you have to). He addressed each and every one of my concerns. Dr Adelson has a nice bedside manner. From the consult, to the pre-op telemed appointment to the surgery day ~ my experience was exceptional. I never felt rushed. My questions were always answered and my surgery (thankfully) was pretty text book with minimal pain afterwards. From start to finish I have zero complaints. There is no way a doctor can predict a final outcome (I worked in healthcare and they are not God), however, I can tell already that he has improved my quality of life greatly. I really valued his expertise and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Adelson, MD
- Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932173341
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
