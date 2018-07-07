Dr. Mark Agostini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agostini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Agostini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Agostini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-9729
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Never considered myself lucky enough to be treated by DR. A. But he’s been taking care of me since 2016! Very up to date knowledge on everything seizures. Even visits with me on non clinic days. What kind of stand up guy does this for an old soldier?
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Agostini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agostini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agostini has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agostini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agostini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agostini.
