Dr. Mark Agrama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Agrama, MD
Dr. Mark Agrama, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Agrama works at
Dr. Agrama's Office Locations
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 624-5311
- 2 550 Heritage Dr Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 624-5311
Palm Beach Sleep and Sinus500 University Blvd Ste 208, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 624-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Agrama on several occasions. He did a scope of my larynx which was totally painless and not uncomfortable at all. He also oversees my sleep apnea. He is kind, gentle and thorough.
About Dr. Mark Agrama, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrama speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.