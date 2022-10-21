Dr. Mark Akin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Akin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Akin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Brumley Akin Seeker Phillips Uribe PA12200 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 533-4115Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Dr. Akin takes the time to get to know his patients and is very calm and gentle which are top traits to have when a first time soon to become mother is feeling overwhelmed. He also explains and details everything slowly so that future parents know exactly what to expect! He made me feel very comfortable and reassured my concerns. Definitely recommending friends and family to Dr. Akin!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Akin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akin has seen patients for Endometriosis, Cervicitis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akin speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Akin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.