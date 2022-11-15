Dr. Mark Akins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Akins, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Akins, MD
Dr. Mark Akins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Akins' Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Surgery1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is very professional and so is his staff.
About Dr. Mark Akins, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital|University of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- Emory University|Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Akins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.