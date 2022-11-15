See All General Surgeons in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Mark Akins, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (43)
Map Pin Small Murfreesboro, TN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Akins, MD

Dr. Mark Akins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

Dr. Akins works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Surgery in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Surgery
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 867-1940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Nov 15, 2022
    I think he is very professional and so is his staff.
    — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Akins, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497795454
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital|University of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
    Internship
    • Emory University|Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Akins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akins works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Surgery in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Akins’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Akins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

