Overview of Dr. Mark Akins, MD

Dr. Mark Akins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Akins works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Surgery in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.