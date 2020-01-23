See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark G Albert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark G Albert, MD

Dr. Mark G Albert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.

Dr. Albert works at Albert Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albert Plastic Surgery
    950 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 203-8623
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Phelps Hospital

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark G Albert, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598086910
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, New York, NY
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark G Albert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albert works at Albert Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Albert’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

