Dr. Mark G Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark G Albert, MD
Dr. Mark G Albert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Albert's Office Locations
Albert Plastic Surgery950 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 203-8623Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. My Capsulectomy procedure went very well. Dr. Albert and the staff are accessible, kind, willing to work with you, and answer all of your questions. I've felt like I was in good hands from the beginning. Procedure and recovery were excellent and relatively easy. Highly recommend to everyone considering Plastic Surgery.
About Dr. Mark G Albert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, New York, NY
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Michigan State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
