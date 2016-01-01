Dr. Mark Alberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Alberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Alberts, MD
Dr. Mark Alberts, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Alberts' Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mark Alberts, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992795140
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke Hosp/Duke U
- Newton-Wellesley Hosp
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Alberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
