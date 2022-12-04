Overview

Dr. Mark Aldous, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Aldous works at Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.