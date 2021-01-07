Overview of Dr. Mark Alford, MD

Dr. Mark Alford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alford works at North Texas Ophthlamic Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.