Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Allen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Mid America Gastro Intestinal Consultants P C.4321 Washington St Ste 5600, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 561-2000
Saint Luke's Surgery Center Shoal Creek8880 NE 82nd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64158 Directions (816) 561-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Office9401 N Oak Trfy Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 561-2000
St Lukes Hospital of Kansas City4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 491-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Allen is a very professional Physician! He explains everything very well and his nurse Cheryl was great! Love their sense of humor! Highly recommend Dr Allen. His office staff is also very pleasant and professional!
About Dr. Mark Allen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457465163
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Allen works at
