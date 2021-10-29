Dr. Mark Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Allen, MD
Dr. Mark Allen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Sci. Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
North Dallas Radiation Oncology Center5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 543-1984Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Allen for over 10 years. If I could give him 10 stars I would. He knows his business and gives you excellent care with no drama. I am most fortunate to have him as my Doctor.
About Dr. Mark Allen, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.