Dr. Mark Allen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Allen, DO
Dr. Mark Allen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Bsw Medprovider3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have moved back to Dallas and Dr. Allen came highly recommended. It was our first visit that convinced my wife and I that we had found our Internal Medicine primary care physician. Dr. Allen listened to our past and current conditions including meds. Best interview in many years. He immediately took charge in managing all our appointments with other physicians and made sure our questions and concerns were resolved. It is great to be back in Dallas and with Dr. Allen.
About Dr. Mark Allen, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
