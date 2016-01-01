Overview

Dr. Mark Alrais, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Alrais works at Bi County Physicians in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.