Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois/College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Amidei works at Delany Dental Care in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delany Dental Care
    Delany Dental Care
310 S Greenleaf St Ste 201, Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 407-8416
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Cavity
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Composite Fillings
Dental Disorders
Dental Hygiene Services
Dental Injury
Dental Inlays
Dental Trauma
Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Halitosis
Loose Teeth
Lower Dentures
Misaligned Teeth
Mouth Conditions
Plaque
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Veneers
Receding Gums
Sensitive Teeth
Stained Teeth
Swollen Gums
Teeth Whitening
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tender Gums
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Damage
Tooth Decay
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Tooth Malformation
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry
Toothache
Upper Dentures

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 04, 2022
The level of care that Michael (who has advance Parkinson's Disease) is off the charts. Dr. Amidei and Delaney Dental set a whole new standard in outstanding patient care and services.
Patrick Grum — Aug 04, 2022
About Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1306916143
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Northwestern University Dental School Chicago, Advanced General Dentistry AGD
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Illinois/College Of Dentistry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amidei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Amidei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Amidei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amidei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amidei.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amidei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amidei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

