Overview of Dr. Mark Ammons, MD

Dr. Mark Ammons, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ammons works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.