Dr. Mark Ammons, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Ammons, MD
Dr. Mark Ammons, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Ammons' Office Locations
SCL Health Medical Group1818 N Ogden St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 318-2440
Scl Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Denver1960 N Ogden St Ste 540, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 318-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I believe it was Dr. Ammons who performed triple-pass on me in June 2002. I would recommend him highly. I probably would be dead by now if he had not done a great job. I was with Kaiser Permanente then and I understand that it has made a agreement to be a part of Lutheran Medical Center now. I probably won't be around to enjoy his company but I can still dream, can't I.......
About Dr. Mark Ammons, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982600037
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
