Dr. Mark Anderson, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Anderson, MD

Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Mark E Anderson MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark E. Anderson M.d. A Professional Corp.
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • WellPoint

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 07, 2022
    For years after a cervical spine injury I was in intolerable pain, spending most of my days lying on ice. I was referred to to Dr. Mark Andersen who replaced three damaged discs in my neck. I am a new woman now and as active as I was before the surgery. Yes, the surgery was painful, especially since I am allergic to most pain killers and could only take over the counter meds during the recovery period. But was it worth it? YOU BET. Dr. Anderson left only a very narrow scar on my neck. Almost unnoticeable.( I had pre-surgery visions of some horrid scar from replacing 3 damaged discs. Hey, a lot of work went on in that neck!, LOL) Some people don't like Dr. Andersen because he tells it like it is. Sugar coating things is not his style. To them I say, if you cant stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. This doctor knows what he is doing and is a very skilled surgeon. I will always be grateful to Dr. Andersen for giving me my life back.
    Patti Pollock — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154410611
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University London Institute Neur
    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital Of Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
