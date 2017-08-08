See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Anderson, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Mark Anderson, MD

Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Tulane Medical School, La and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Anderson works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E486, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?

    Aug 08, 2017
    I would highly recommend Dr. Anderson and his staff! They work efficiently and were able to accommodate me on short notice. He is very intelligent and compassionate. He takes the time to make sure you understand the diagnosis and plan of action.
    Signal Mountain, TN — Aug 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Anderson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anderson to family and friends

    Dr. Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Anderson, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1568451409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Diego Naval Hospital, Ca
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • San Diego Naval Hospital, Ca
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane Medical School, La
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
    • Parkridge Medical Center
    • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.